Autism Rocks: how major funding boost will help Fife charity reach more families

A Fife autism charity which has grown to support several thousands families is set to expand further thanks to a major funding boost.

Buckhaven-based Autism Rocks has scooped £17,640 from the Asda Foundation, set up by the supermarket. The money comes as group founder, Liza Quin, is also shortlisted for a UK national award.

She launched the charity 11 years ago and has seen it grow from small meetings of parents in a park to an organisation that supports over 3500 families from its base at Buckhaven Parish Church.

She said: “We applied to Asda for a grant and when they came along to see the place, I had no idea we had won - I burst into tears!”

Asda Kirkcaldy community champion, Jean Ritchie (right), and Liza Quin (Autism Rocks) (Pic: Ian Georgeson)

The funding will enable the charity, which receives no funding, to expand into the main hall. It is an ambitious move, but one which will allow it to help many more families who are often isolated after a diagnosis of autism.

The Asda funding will allow it to secure the premises with fences all round to keep everyone safe, refurbish and decorate the hall, and create sensory and calming rooms as well as adding more equipment.

“It is a massive project,” said Liza. “but it will be worth it. We are currently at the back of the church, and this will allow us to expand into the bottom half of the building.” That development will allow it to help even more families across Fife.

Autism Rocks started out when Liza created a Facebook page to try to reach out to others.

Liza Quin formed Autism Rocks (Pic: Ryan Morris)

“My daughter was diagnosed when she was five. We had a few years feeling totally isolated with no other families to talk to and that was hard,” she said. “I started the Facebook page to come across others, chat, get advice and support each other. It exploded from there.

“For the first couple of weeks we had about 50 families. We weren’t a registered charity then - just a group of people in the same situation hoping to help each other. We’d meet in the Town Park, but then we got a space in the old Thomson House. It had no running water, but there was electricity!

“We then hired the church hall which was empty, and ended up taking it over. Since then the group has gone from strength to strength.”

The group survived the potential loss of its base when the Church of Scotland looked to dispose of the building, and has continued to welcome new families to its premises.

Liza describes Autism Rocks as “my family” explaining: “When someone new comes in for the first time you can see the fear in their eyes. Will they still be judged and looked at and called names?

“Coming here gives them a chance to be themselves without any judgement. As soon as someone walks through our doors, the shackles come off and they can be themselves for the next three hours. It becomes their home. It is one of the most amazing things to see.”

Autism Rocks runs family days, drop-in sessions, a teen and adult group, a youth club and bring the families together for pool parties. Therapy ponies and al pacas have even made special visits.

Jean Ritchie, community champion at Asda Kirkcaldy, said: “I was absolutely over the moon to share the news with Liza and the team at Autism Rocks (Fife). It was a very emotional morning, something that made clear just how much this grant will impact the charity’s already amazing work, helping them go from strength to strength.

“I can’t wait to hear how the transformation progresses, and see how the improvements enhance the space for everyone who uses the centre.”

The funding boost came as Liza also found out she had been nominated for the BBC’s Make A Difference awards which recognise those who improve lives in their home towns. The regional winners will be announced this month..

She said: “It was a massive shock. I knew nothing about it. I was speechless - which is unusual!

“For the group it is fantastic. It is a massive recognition whether we win or not. To get this sort of exposure for the group UK wide is fantastic.”