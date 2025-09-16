Autumnfest event unveiled at Scotland’s second oldest shopping arcade in Kirkcaldy

It is the second oldest shopping arcade in Scotland - and a part of Kirkcaldy’s High Street that is often overlooked.

Now the businesses based in the Olympia Arcade are joining forces for ‘Arcade Autumnfest’ to encourage folk to drop in and support local traders. It takes place on Saturday, October 4 and will feature stalls, aerial performances and seasonal offers.

The arcade has bene home to many new businesses across the years, and currently has nine units filled, with a committee of tenants launched to work together.

Amby Stanyer-Hunter, who runs the long-established Dance Shack, said: “The aim is to raise awareness of the business that are all here. It’s a small event to encourage folk along. Hopefully we can do these events every few months with everyone working together. The arcade looks good, one aside is pretty much full - we want to get back to when it was as unique as possible.

The event takes place at the Olympia Arcade in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“We all help each other and we all support each other’s businesses.” The arcade is currently home to the Dance Shack, Orenda Wellbeing, Dead Or Alive, Nails by Leeane, Podiatry by Marina, Arcade Barbers, Public Image, 4eyedDimensions, and the Couple O’Mugs cafe which has just moved into a bigger unit at the High Street entrance.

The day will also feature stalls in the Dance Shack and Dead Or Alive,

“We want to promote the arcade as a hub -a place where people can come,” said Amby. “It has retail but it can also host activities, so hopefully people come along and see it for themselves.”