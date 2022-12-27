Strict national guidelines come into play after such an outbreak to deal with dead or injured birds.

The local authority has placed a 1.8 mile protection zone around the farm. This limits the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure to prevent any further spread of disease. A wider surveillance zone of 6.2 miles is also in place.

The move comes after the avian flue outbreak last week.

Avian flu alert poster

The council is working with the Scottish Government’s Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, and NHS Fife,

Nigel Kerr, head of protective services said: “Once avian flu has been confirmed, there are strict national guidelines we have to follow when dealing with ill or dead birds. Disease control zones and restrictions are in place in the area. We’re following all the national guidance and supporting APHA while this outbreak is dealt with.

“The team from APHA is actively contacting bird keepers within the disease control zone providing advice.”

While bird flu remains an issue, the advice is:

Don't pick up or touch dead or sick wild birds

Keep pets/dogs away from any dead or sick birds

Don't feed wild waterfowl

Don't touch wild bird feathers or surfaces contaminated with wild bird droppings

If you keep poultry or other birds, wash your hands and clean and disinfect your footwear before tending to your birds.