Avian flu kills several swans at Fife nature reserve
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Now, visitors to Birnie and Gaddon Loch have been asked not to feed the birds. The appeal came from Fife Coast and Countryside Trust which manages the site near Collessie in north-east.
It has issued a six-point guide for visitors as avian flu - also known as bird flu - is an infectious type of influenza that spreads among birds, and, in very rare cases can affect humans. The trust said “a number of swans” had died, but did not give any number.
In a post on its Facebook page, it said: “Highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 (bird flu) has been confirmed at Birnie and Gaddon Lochs, with a number of swans succumbing to the disease. Bird flu mostly spreads from bird to bird through direct or indirect contact with infected saliva, nasal secretions, or droppings, as well as through predation/scavenging.
“We would ask that members of the public do not feed the birds on site, as this encourages the birds to congregate together.”
The trust told people not to pick up or touch any dead or sick birds, or handle birds feathers or any surfaces contaminated with bird droppings. It also asked them to keep dogs on leads at all times - and report any dead birds they see to https://www.gov.uk/guidance/report-dead-wild-birds.
In February 2023, an outbreak of avian influenza was confirmed at a Fife farm leading to a 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone being put in place by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA). All bird keepers were urged to follow stringent safety measures.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.