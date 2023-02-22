They form part of a 10k zone declared after an outbreak of avian influenza at a poultry farm in Crossgates.

But a councillor has said their appearance was “concerning” - and said there was no information on what precautions to take. The surveillance zone declared by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) overs Aberdour, Lochgelly and Dalgety Bay.

The agency has also imposed a protection zone 3km around the farm at the centre of the outbreak, and bird keepers in Fife have been urged to follow stringent safety measures. This means movement restrictions are in force within these zones –poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure – to prevent any further spread of the disease.

The surveillance signs have been put on the Kinghorn-Burntisland road.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie (Burntisland, Kinghorn & Western Kirkcaldy) said: “The most recent sign to appear on the Kinghorn Road warning of an avian influenza surveillance zone is concerning, and understandably people want answers. I will be contacting the council to ask what messaging it will produce to update the public and elected representatives.

"The signs simply indicate the area is under surveillance for Avian Influenza but mention nothing of precautions to take or potential symptoms in birds, other animals or in the rare event of transmission to humans."

She added: "Affected birds can have symptoms such as lethargy, runny eyes, head and body shaking and drooping of their wings. If you see a bird like this, I would urge people not to touch it but instead to contact APHA and keep any curious pets away from it."

It is the second reported avian flu outbreak in Fife in recent months after bird flu was confirmed at a farm near Ladybank in December.

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was declared across the whole of the UK last October.