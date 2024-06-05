Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A volunteer at Fife’s sight loss charity, Seescape, has been commended at a national award ceremony in London after her work cut waiting times for vision rehabilitation in Fife by 60%.

Judith Barton, from Aberdour, is a volunteer rehabilitation worker for the charity, a highly specialised role that helps blind and partially sighted people with independent living and mobility. She has worked in the sector for more than 40 years and worked at Seescape before retiring in 2012, becoming their first dual qualified rehabilitation officer in 1999.

But the 67-year-old returned as a volunteer last year, and her specialist knowledge and expertise means that waiting times for rehabilitation work have fallen from three months to just a few weeks.

Seescape supports more than 3500 people every year in Fife with social opportunities, community-based assessments, home visits, and drop-ins at its visual impairment hub in Glenrothes to give information on the latest support and technologies available.

Judith Barton was commended at a national award ceremony in London (Pic: submitted)

Judith has also reunited with people she used to support who are now working at Seescape. They include the charity’s head of assistive technology, Stuart Beveridge, who she worked with when he was in primary school. She also volunteers as a Braille teacher and for the Macular Society in Fife, where she helps people with macular disease by organising speakers and activities, and signposting people to make sure they get the help they need.

She was highly commended at the RNIB See Differently awards for her voluntary role. The awards celebrate the work being carried out by individuals, teams, and companies in the sight loss sector.

Judith said: “I get so much out of volunteering. It has given me a purpose. I always feel pleased when someone is able to do something that they couldn’t do before. I am a people person, so I love the chance to be with people and to help them get the most out of life. It was a lovely surprise to be nominated and to receive the commendation.”

