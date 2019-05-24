Award for Sunshine Kitchen project

Young people involved in a charity kitchen project based in Cupar have won a national award.

The Sunshine Kitchen team, most of whom are students at Fife College, were awarded the Community Enterprise Award at the prestigious Scottish Commission for Learning Disability 2019 Awards at Edinburgh’s Sheraton Hotel.

The Sunshine Kitchen offers young people the opportunity to develop their skills in a supportive working environment, where food is made from locally-sourced produce to be sold at Farmers Markets and other special events.

The Cupar project also runs a catering service, as well as supplying food products for events and businesses.