A Fife woman took part in a first aid and CPR course, and it helped her to save a stranger’s life just months later.

Lizzie Hagerty stepped in when a passenger on a bus was found unresponsive in his seat, and kept him alive until paramedics arrived. Now she has been recognised at St Andrews First Aid’s Scottish awards.

Lizzie, from Lochgelly, is supported by Fife Health and Social Care Partnership service Shared Lives Fife (SLF), and took part in first aid and CPR training along with group members. Just months later she was on the bus home when a fellow passenger was found unresponsive in his seat and Lizzie put her training into action.

She said: “The bus driver asked if anyone on the bus could do CPR. Nobody else volunteered, so I went forward. The man looked unwell and was slumped in his seat and two other passengers managed to get him onto the floor of the bus.

Lizzie with show host Ray Bradshaw (left) (Pic: Submitted)

“Although it was a tight space, I thought back to my training and began CPR as the driver called for an ambulance. It was hard keeping going until the ambulance arrived, but I did it and felt so relieved when the paramedics arrived on scene and took over. They took the man to hospital and I just carried on with my journey home.

“I was buzzing but exhausted at the same time and when I got home I told my carers all about it. They were so proud that I’d managed to help.”

For the Shared Lives Fife team, Lizzie’s achievement shows how she continues to flourish.

Shared Lives Fife provides family-based care in the homes of carers across Fife to adults with a learning disability, physical disability, mental health, or other sensory disabilities.

Lizzie Hagerty stepped in when a passenger on a bus was found unresponsive in his seat (Pic: Submitted)

It aims to match carers who are willing to share their homes, lives, interests, experiences, and skills with adults who need support to live their lives to the fullest.

Lizzie was initially supported in a long-term placement for several years, before she felt ready to move into her own tenancy. She still receives day support from her carers to help provide positive reassurance, continuity and allow her to grow her independence further.

Fiona Ross, team manager, said: “When we heard about St Andrews First Aid’s Scottish First Aid Awards, we knew we had to nominate Lizzie. Her story is made all the more extraordinary as someone who requires additional support and suffers from anxiety issues.

“Despite that, she was able to apply her CPR training positively and without hesitation to save someone’s life.”

At a recent ceremony, Lizzie received a highly commended award in the ‘First Aid Hero’ category with her carers and Shared Lives Fife team by her side to celebrate.

Fiona added: “We are all so proud of Lizzie – not just for being named as the winner of the award, but for the energetic, positive young woman she is. It has been amazing to be a part of her journey so far. To see her face when her name was read out at the awards was a moment none of us will forget. We can’t wait to see what she will go on to achieve next.”

More than 350 people attended the St Andrew’s First Aid Scottish First Aid Awards at Radisson Blu on Cambridge Street in Glasgow. The night was hosted by comedian Ray Bradshaw.