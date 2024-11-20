Award recognition for Burntisland Hedgehog Haven as charity takes in its 300th rescue

Sharon and Andy Longhurst, who run Burntisland Hedgehog Haven were highly recommended in the UK Rescue of the Year category at the Animal Star Awards. (Pic: submitted)

The couple behind a Fife hedgehog rescue centre are celebrating after being recognised at a national animal awards ceremony.

Sharon and Andy Longhurst run Burntisland Hedgehog Haven from their home in the town’s Fidra Avenue, taking in ill and injured hedgehogs, helping them recuperate before returning them to the wild.

Their efforts over the last 20 months, since they launched the charity, saw them receive Highly Commended in the UK Rescue of the Year category at the recent Animal Star Awards in Nottingham.

They were also finalists in the Animal Charity of the Year and the Volunteer of the Year categories.

And the news of the award recognition came just as the couple took in their 300th hedgehog at the rescue in their converted garage.

Sharon said: “It’s absolutely amazing to be recognised. We’re just one of the many rescues across the UK trying to save as many of these precious animals as we can so to be picked out of all those deserving rescues is incredible really, consider we’ve only been going 20 months.

“We’ve just had our 300th hedgehog through the door. It’s great that people are now getting the message that any hedgehog out in the day at this time of year needs help and are getting in touch with us.

"We’re mainly seeing the juveniles now. They have been born later in the year because it’s been so mild and they’ve not had the opportunity to build their fat stores up and they have not got enough to survive the winter.

“If you see a hedgehog out in the day there’s something wrong and it needs help. Hedgehogs don’t sunbathe and they do not hibernate out in the open.

“If it’s out in the day you should put it in a box on a towel, and a hot water bottle if you have one filled from the tap, and contact us.

“People often think it’s doing well by wildlife to leave them alone, but if a hedgehog is out in the day there’s something wrong and it needs help.

“We ask people to bring the hedgehogs to us, but we do have volunteer drivers we can call on to pick up hedgehogs if the person who has found them cannot get them to us.”

Sharon and Andy say that people can help hedgehogs in their area by leaving out a shallow dish of water in the garden as well as quality kitten biscuits.

For more information about the charity and how you can help search for Burntisland Hedgehog Haven on Facebook.