Kirkcaldy based Koku Shi was named Best of Fife (Restaurant) at the Scottish Asian Food Award held this week.

It was also highly recommended as Japanese Restaurant of the Year. The awards followed nominations from a huge number of customers to its High Street venue.

A spokeswoman for the restaurant, launched by chief executive and founder, Jerzy Urmilowicz, said: “This success comes from the Koku Shi being a family run business, where our staff are also treated as a family and we are so grateful for our amazing teams we are working with in all the branches.”

Koku Shi enjoyed more awards success ahead of its mover to bigger premises in Kirkcaldy

Koku Shi is also preparing to launch its new venue in the Lang Toun, as it moves into a bigger unit right across the street. The doors open on Wednesday, December 7. The move is to cater for the growing demand for tables and deliveries.