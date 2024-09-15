Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for an award winning takeaway business to open a new base in Kirkcaldy High Street have taken another step forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burntisland’s hugely popular Burger Island has won planning permission from Fife Council to convert the former Stuart’s Bakers’ premises at 25 High Street.

It plans to restore the building, which dates from around 1855, to a traditional style, and bring it back into use after the bakery closed its Lang Toun branch in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business currently operates in Burntisland High Street and on The Links where it has built up a big local customer base.

Burger Island in Burntisland High Street has plans for a new takeaway in Kirkcaldy

A supporting statement, lodged as part of the application from Raina Miller,owner of the business, said the building was not listed, but fell within the town centre’s conservation area.

It added: “The proposal is to restore the shop front to a traditional style by removing the exterior wall tiling and glazing and replace with more traditional frontage to give the period feel back to the building that has been lost to modern additions to the property.”

The applicant also said the proposed takeaway would “help attract people to the west end of the High Street” which proposed opening hours up to 9:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays. It anticipates employing between six and eight people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bakery was one of a number of branches closed by Stuart’s in 2022. It operated as a bakery/cafe for a short time, but is currently closed.

In 2022, Burger Island won a TripAdvisor ‘Travellers’ Choice’ award and a Good Food Blue Ribbon Award for Takeaway. The year before it scooped the title of ‘Best Takeaway in Scotland’

Councillors signed off the planning application last week.