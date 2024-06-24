Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award winning takeaway business is looking to open a new base in Kirkcaldy High Street, creating more than half a dozen jobs.

Burntisland’s Burger Island has lodged a planning application with Fife Council for permission to convert the former Stuart’s Bakers at 25 High Street into a take-away. It wants to restore the building, which dates from around 1855, to a traditional style, and bring it back into use after the bakery closed the Lang Toun branch in 2022.

A supporting statement, lodged as part of the application from Raina Miller,owner of the business, said the building was not listed, but fell within the town centre’s conservation area.

It added: “The proposal is to restore the shop front to a traditional style by removing the exterior wall tiling and glazing and replace with more traditional frontage to give the period feel back to the building that has been lost to modern additions to the property.”

Burger Island in Burntisland High Street has plans for a new takeaway in Kirkcaldy

The applicant also said the proposed takeaway would “help attract people to the west end of the High Street” which proposed opening hours up to 9:00pm on Fridays and Saturdays. It anticipates employing between six and eight people.