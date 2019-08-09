Award winning Kirkcaldy cafe prepares to re-open after flooding

Award winning Kirkcaldy cafe, The Bakers Field, is set to re-open at the end of this month after being hit by flash flooding in June.

The popular cafe which serves up organic homemade treats will officially open on August 27.

Customers can get a preview of The Bakers Field on Saturday evening as they will be hosting a small music event.

Roslyn Fawns, who owns the cafe, said: “The cafe took five weeks to dry out, and we couldn’t start work to repair anything until everything was dry, so it has been quite an uncertain time for us.”

You may also be interested in:

Police seal off area after late night Kirkcaldy incident

Union calls for probe into Havelock collapse

Road closures in Kirkcaldy announced ahead of town’s first half marathon

Roslyn has not sat around feeling sorry for herself though, and has used the time that the cafe has been shut to completely re-work the menu.

She said: “We have developed a lot of new dishes while we have been shut, and will be resuming our tapas nights on Friday and Saturdays.”

Roslyn’s mum Juliet helps to run the cafe and shares her daughter’s passion for sustainable food.

She said: “We are quite health conscious, everything we make is made fresh and handmade.

“Even our drinks are all organic with no added preservatives or refined sugar.”

Not even the weather can stop Roslyn and her team from winning accolades as the cafe has received another award whilst it has been shut.

Restaurant Guru has awarded The Bakers Field with the best cafe in Kirkcaldy award.

Roslyn added: “The whole community around the cafe has been amazing, I personally love that there is a community feel there.

“We have customers that have initially met at the cafe and went on to develop relationships with each other and us, I feel so lucky to be part of that and part of the community in Kirkcaldy.”