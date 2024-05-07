Award-winning Kirkcaldy community radio station issues call for new volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kirkcaldy’s K107fm is on the lookout for people to join their growing team of volunteers and members with a number of opportunities, either in-front of the microphone or behind the scenes.

Roles include presenters, technical support, supporting community events or helping to spread the word by helping with their social media page including a Facebook page with over 10,000 followers.

If you want to learn more about these opportunities, pop down to the K107 volunteer open day at their community space in the Mercat Shopping Centre on Saturday, May 11 between 10:00am - 2:00pm.

The community radio station is calling for new volunteers to help on-air and behind the scenes (Pic: submitted)

You can speak to current presenters and the technical team about what they do and speak to some of the trustees who run the station. You can even try out some of the equipment that gets used in their studios.

Billy Anderson, trustee and presenter of Currently Country on K107fm, said: “As a volunteer run charity, we rely on our volunteers to keep the station going but it’s also a lot of fun jumping into the studio and doing a live show. We encourage anyone who is interested in getting involved to come and chat to us at our open day”

The community radio station is celebrating a decade of operations this year. The station has picked up a number of awards over the last 10 years, including at the annual Community Radio awards.