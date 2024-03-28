Award-winning Kirkcaldy community radio station set to celebrate 10 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The station, the only OFCOM licensed community radio station in Fife, first took to the airwaves on March 31, 2014. The station has since been nominated for, and won, multiple awards from within the radio industry and the annual Community Radio awards.

K107FM volunteers have also been recognised via parliamentary and Early Day Motions by both local MP’s and MSP’s over the past 10 years.

A station spokesperson stated: “We’re delighted to reach 10 years of broadcasting, and want to pay tribute to all who have been involved with, and supported the station over the past decade.

Original station founders - Colin Johnston, John Murray, Graeme Logan taken 2014 (Inset: Wilf Parkinson taken 2014 in original station studios) (Pic: K107FM)

“The media landscape has changed in that time, the ability to hear local voices and highlight local businesses, events, issues and news is vital to our community, but is dependent on the tireless dedication of our volunteers and the organisations that partner with us.

“As the station continues to develop we would love more people to be involved and further reflect the communities we serve!”

The station, set up by founders Colin Johnston, John Murray and Graeme Logan began life at 23 Kirk Wynd, in the former Fife Free Press building, before moving to its current home in New Volunteer House, Kirkcaldy.

Here there is office space and two broadcast studios enabling live shows, pre-recorded content and training, with further options for awareness, engagement and fundraising events within its “Community Space” within the Mercat Shopping Centre.