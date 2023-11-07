Award-winning musician set to close out 2023 Kirkcaldy music programme

A Kirkcaldy music programme will end its 2023 run with a performance from one of Scotland’s finest musicians.

Langtoun Jazz’ 2023 programme finishes up on November 18 with a performance from pianist Brian Kellock and his trio at Kirkcaldy Old Kirk, with doors opening at 7.30pm. Full details and booking information can be found on the Langtoun Jazz website at www.langtounjazz.co.uk and on Facebook. Tickets can be booked in advance from Ticketsource: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on?q=langtoun%20jazz

Brian has led the trio for more than three decades, having formed in the late 1980s. They have performed across the world and have become well known for a programme rooted in the jazz tradition but always full of surprises and humour.

Brian is an award winning musician having picked up Best CD 2002 and Best Instrumentalist 2003 at the BBC Jazz Awards; Creative Scotland Award 2003, Herald Angel Award 2003 and Jazz Musician of the Year 2011 at the Parliamentary Jazz Awards.

The Brian Kellock Trio will close out the 2023 programme of events (Pic: Submitted)

The show is a continuation of the high level of talent that have made their way to the Langtoun according to Langtoun Jazz founder and Treasurer Grace Black. She said that the show is an opportunity to end a “terrific year of jazz in Kirkcaldy”.