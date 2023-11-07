Award-winning musician set to close out 2023 Kirkcaldy music programme
and live on Freeview channel 276
Langtoun Jazz’ 2023 programme finishes up on November 18 with a performance from pianist Brian Kellock and his trio at Kirkcaldy Old Kirk, with doors opening at 7.30pm. Full details and booking information can be found on the Langtoun Jazz website at www.langtounjazz.co.uk and on Facebook. Tickets can be booked in advance from Ticketsource: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on?q=langtoun%20jazz
Brian has led the trio for more than three decades, having formed in the late 1980s. They have performed across the world and have become well known for a programme rooted in the jazz tradition but always full of surprises and humour.
Brian is an award winning musician having picked up Best CD 2002 and Best Instrumentalist 2003 at the BBC Jazz Awards; Creative Scotland Award 2003, Herald Angel Award 2003 and Jazz Musician of the Year 2011 at the Parliamentary Jazz Awards.
The show is a continuation of the high level of talent that have made their way to the Langtoun according to Langtoun Jazz founder and Treasurer Grace Black. She said that the show is an opportunity to end a “terrific year of jazz in Kirkcaldy”.
She added: “Our average audience this year has risen by over 30%, demonstrating that if we continue to bring the finest Scottish talent then the audiences are there. If anyone hasn’t been to one of our concerts this year, then come along on November 18 and see what you’ve been missing!”