Award-winning poets set for Fife festival

Poetry festival StAnza has revealed a host of prize-winning poets among next year’s line-up as it launches its core festival programme for 2020.

The festival will open in St Andrews with a special gala performance featuring a selection of headline poets reading and performing, intertwined with music, film and art.

This will launch the festival with a line-up including internationally acclaimed poets from all over the world. Among the headline voices performing at next year’s festival are Jen Hadfield, the youngest ever winner of the T S Eliot Prize, American poet, editor and human rights advocate Carolyn Forché, and Anthony Anaxagorou, winner of the 2019 H-100 Award for writing and publishing.

They are joined by British writer, artist, film programmer and activist, Jay Bernard and BBC Edinburgh Fringe Slam Champion 2019, Birdspeed.

The festival will also welcome one of Scotland’s best-known crime writers, Fife’s Val McDermid who will share her favourite poems at StAnza’s first ever Desert Island Poems event.

Festival director Eleanor Livingstone said: “It’s always a pleasure to reveal the core programme for each StAnza festival and we’re delighted that next year’s line-up will be showcasing some of the biggest names in poetry, alongside some of the brightest new and upcoming talent for StAnza 2020.

“In just a few months we will be setting the stage to celebrate the spoken and written word in all its forms with a diverse and vibrant festival over five days.”

She added: “Our programme will focus on themes and subjects fitting with Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 2020 and we look forward to revealing more details in coming weeks.”

The festival will bring more than 100 events, many of which are free, to St Andrews for five days from March 4-8.