Awards for Fifers who shared lockdown stories with sports trust

They took part in the event run by Fife Sport & Leisure Trust, and the winners in a prize draw have been announced.

Emma Muldoon and Ann Wood, from Glenrothes, both won three-month Active Leisure passes for their stories.

The prize draw came as the trust marked the two-year milestone since the first Covid lockdown which saw sports and leisure facilities across Scotland close their doors.

Emma Muldoon

It was a thank you to customers for their support.

Emma said: “I have four children who attend swimming lessons and gymnastics at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre – they love it and gain so much from it.

“I also swim at least four times a week, usually while my children are at their swimming lessons-which works out perfectly for us as a family and is invaluable to my mental and physical health.

Ann Wood

“Michael Woods always has the highest cleanliness standards, staff are always friendly, welcoming, and helpful. As a family we love to use the warm pool at the weekend where we can all swim safely together.”

Ann has been using the facilities since the 1970s - when it was known as the Fife Institute.

She said: “It has been a big part of my, my children's and my grandchildren's lives for over 50 years.

“It is one of the few community spaces for everyone. It is a place you can go to chat to others or to just be alone and get on with what you want to do or achieve.

“There is no judgement, no pushing additional courses or membership at you. You simply go when you want, to do what you want, with who you want. Locally, there are no other place like this.”