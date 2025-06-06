Fife’s voluntary sector has been championed at an awards ceremony with a host of winners from organisations across the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Volunteering and Voluntary Sector Awards are organised by Fife Voluntary Action (FVA), and are highlight of the year for volunteering and the voluntary

sector in Fife, shining a light on success stories and the brilliant people and organisations that are changing lives across the Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The association received 270 nominations this year across 18 award categories, making it a tough job for the panel of judges to select only three for each - plus a winner.

The winners at the 2025 Volunteering and Voluntary Sector Awards (Pic: Submitted)

The judging panel consisted of Ken Gourlay, chief executive of Fife Council, David Redpath chief executive of Citizens Advice and Rights Fife, and Diane Mitchell, assistant principal at Fife College.

Kenny Murphy, chief executive of FVA, said: “Once again, it was humbling to hear about, and meet, some amazing volunteers and organisations from across Fife’s third sector that make the region what it is.

”Our awards ceremony gives us a glimpse into the incredible breadth and depth of the work our sector does, day and daily, in every community and helping to transform lives and neighbourhoods. We all owe a debt of gratitude for the tireless work, compassion and skill that we all benefit from.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards, held during Volunteers’ Week at The Bay Hotel, Kinghorn, were hosted by the author Marion Todd, with honours were presented by category sponsors and Provost, Councillor Jim Leishman.

Host Marion Todd and Kenny Murphy, chief executive of FVA (Pic: Submitted)

In his speech, the Provost highlighted the power and impact of volunteering on the individual, organisations, and the local community. Impressed by all of the nominees’ stories, he urged the new generation to get involved in volunteering.

Linda Watson, head of volunteering development at FVA said “We were amazed by both the number and quality of nominations this year, which highlights how active and vital the voluntary sector is in Fife. So much inspiring work is already happening, and we encourage more people to get involved – there’s a volunteering opportunity out there to suit everyone.”

The 2025 winners were:

Mature Volunteer Award - Mike Earrey, Greener Kirkcaldy; Young Volunteer Award - Rhys McArdle from Youth Auchmuty Project (YAP); Social Inclusion Award - Fairway Fife; Active Volunteer Award - Alex Kilgour from Sporting Memories Foundation Scotland; Active Organisation Award - Gilvenbank Community Sports Hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music at the awards from Cole Duncan (Pic: submitted)

Inspirational Volunteer Award - Mykola Kartevstev, Greener Kirkcaldy; Socially Enterprising Award - Homelands Trust-Fife; Tackling Poverty Award - Knights Templar Goodwill Charity of Scotland; Saltire Summit Awards - Ebony Redpath (Lochgelly High School), Freya Sutherland (Balwearie High School), Katie Jarvie (Balwearie High School), Beth Aitken (Balwearie High School), Luke Paul McGurk (Luke’s Larder at St Luke’s Church), Yara McGregor Harvey (Glenrothes High School)

15+ Years’ Service - Kelly Crawford (Hyperclub), Louise Reed (Dunfermline Advocacy), Lynne Laughlin (Later Life Choices Glenrothes), Dysart Caulfield (LINK Fife Mental Health Adolescent Befriending Project), Claire Chue Hong (Aberlour Children’s Charity), Heather Ogg (Bums Off Seats). 20+ Years’ Service - Sheena Croal, Elsie Samuel, Alice McEwan, all from Bums Off Seats; 25+ Years’ Service - Lyndsay Strang - Girlguiding Scotland.

Trustee/Board Member Award - Walter Barr, Team Jak Foundation; Health and Wellbeing Award – Kennoway Pump Track (Sandy Brae Committee); Green/Environmental Award – EATS Rosyth; Volunteering into Work Award - Thomas Rodger from Fife Carers Centre; Children, Young People and Families Award - Muirhead Outreach Project

Lifetime contribution to Volunteering - Cynthia Reekie from Relationships Scotland, Couples Counselling Fife; Organisation of the Year - Linton Lane Centre; Volunteer of the Year - Kay Jackson from Saline & Steelend Food Pantry and Scouts Scotland