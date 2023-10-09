Awards put historic Fife landmarks in top 10% of worldwide visitor attractions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Trust for Scotland teams at Falkland Palace and Kellie Castle have received TripAdvisor’s ‘Travellers’ Choice’ awards for 2023.

The awards celebrate visitor attractions that have received consistent positive reviews on the website over the previous 12 months. Falkland and Kellie were among 20 NTS properties to gain the accolades.

The charity cares for, protects and shares Falkland Palace and Kellie Castle now and for future generations to enjoy. The sought-after seal of approval by TripAdvisor puts the National Trust for Scotland places in the top 10% of worldwide visitor attractions.

Award winners - Falkland Palace and Kellie Castle in Fife (Pics: National Trust for Scotland)

Catriona Peattie, NTS operations manager for Fife, said: “The awards are testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and volunteers at these special places who put in so much effort to make them a memorable experience for visitors who come to see the Renaissance style architecture at the palace and admire Kellie Castle’s beautiful arts and crafts garden.

“With a packed scheduled of events taking place from March to October each year including our recent outdoor theatre performance of Twelfth Night and Renaissance Fayre at Falkland Palace, and upcoming events such as our ghost tours and kids’ creature hunt at Kellie Castle, there really is something for everyone to enjoy and create long lasting memories.“

Once the home of Mary Queen of Scots, Falkland Palace offers the chance to explore a royal ‘pleasure palace’ with a Victorian twist. Considered the Balmoral of its day, it is now one of the finest surviving examples of Renaissance architecture in Scotland.

