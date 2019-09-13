Awards success for beautiful north east Fife

Community groups have been rewarded for their hard work keeping the villages and towns of north east Fife beautiful.

Around 120 volunteers were presented with certificates and medals at the Beautiful Fife Awards, including many from north east Fife.

St Andrews in Bloom retained gold for the town and also won the Best Coastal Town category.

The voluntary group also received a discretionary award for horticultural achievement. This was awarded for the sensory garden areas in Church Square.

The group thanked the Hamish Foundation and the Lady Skiffington Trust for their support with the development of this initiative for people with disabilities.

Cupar YMCA scooped the Fife Council Young People Award, while Cupar won the Medium Town Category.

Gold awards were given to Anstruther and Cellardyke, Auchtermuchty, Ceres, Colinsburgh, Cupar, Dunshalt, Gauldry, Kilconquhar, Pitlessie, St Andrews, Strathkinness and Tayport.

Silver awards were given to Elie and Earlsferry and Leuchars.

St Andrews in Bloom is now awaiting the results of the Britain In Bloom Awards which take place on October 25. At the Beautiful Scotland Awards in 2018, St Andrews In Bloom won the Rosebowl, Scotland’s premier award for the most points gained. As a result, St Andrews is representing Scotland in the ‘Coastal Town’ category.