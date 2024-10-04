Awareness sessions unveiled as Fife area bids to become dementia friendly

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to make part of Fife dementia friendly are set to take a step forward with a series of awareness sessions.

Largo Communities Trust (LCT) Resilience Group has been working closely with Alzheimer Scotland to make it happen.

It is hosting several sessions in October which are open to local community groups, local businesses, service providers and people who are affected by dementia - starting this weekend.

Shirley Heeps from Alzheimer Scotland, said: “A dementia friendly community is made up of anyone who wants to come together to make their local area more welcoming for people living with dementia - everyone from shop assistants, public service workers, faith groups, businesses, police, fire and ambulance staff; to bus drivers, school pupils, local clubs and societies, and community leaders.

The sessions will give locals more information (Pic: silviarita/Pixabay)

The organisation’s initiative Dementia Friends Scotland aims raise awareness of dementia and reduce the stigma that surrounds the condition. Individuals living with dementia, their family members and friends can become afraid to go out into the world and thus face social isolation. This may happen because of a loss of confidence or fear that something 'bad' will happen. Raising awareness of dementia in the local community and providing training to individuals and businesses can allow people living with dementia, their families and friends to venture outside secure in the knowledge that they will be safe, cared for and understood.

The Largo group hosts its first session on Saturday, October 5 at the Paxton Centre, Lundin Links, from 10:00-11:00am.

It also has virtual dementia tour sessions at the Simpson Institute, Upper Largo on Thursday, October 17 from 2:00-3:00pm, and Durham Hall, Lower Largo from 6:30-7:30pm. The events have been made possible with funding from Fife Council, Largo Area Community Council, Peacehaven Care Home and LCT Resilience Group.