The new recruits. Picture: Peter Devlin

Hundreds of eager candidates have been whittled down to 20 apprentices and 12 graduates who have joined the international defence company’s next generation at the Fife dockyard.

New team members will support existing marine and engineering capability, from welders, fabricators and fitters to naval architects, project managers, and supply chain specialists.

Luci, a 17-year-old first year welding apprentice said: “I am looking forward to learning multiple welding styles such as Tig, Mig/Mag and Stick, perfecting each one and to become a fully qualified welder one day.”

As part of the programme, apprentices will complete hand skills awareness session where they will learn the basics of welding, mechanical and electrical engineering. They will also attend on-site college classes in partnership with Fife College as they study towards further qualifications, ensuring a consistent, high standard of learning.

The 12 new graduates will focus on a number of projects across the site, including project management, sustainability and innovation.

Anna, a Project Management Graduate said: “I can’t wait to get involved in different projects across the business and work alongside a variety of functions to develop new and existing skills. I am especially looking forward to engaging in STEM and university activities to inspire more young females to pursue a career in engineering.”