Baby names: Here's what Fife parents have chosen for their little ones born in 2023

Across Scotland Luca is the most popular name for a boy and Isla for a girl.

But parents in Fife had different ideas.

Instead the most popular boy’s name locally in 2023 was Brodie with 23 youngsters given this, according to new figures published by the National Records of Scotland.

Lucas was second, chosen by 21 sets of parents. Harris and Rory were in joint third – with 18 each – followed by Alexander, Archie, Freddie, Noah, Oliver and Theo as names given to 17 local tots.

For the girls, Olivia was the most popular name chosen by parents in the Kingdom – 21 little ones received this one.

This was followed by Millie, Lily, Ivy, Amelia, Ella, Isla, Maisie, Esme, Grace and Sophie.

Across Scotland Luca climbed four places to the top spot, while last year’s most popular name, Noah, is pushed into second place, while Leo remains third.

And the popularity of Luca is down to the release of a Disney Pixar film of that name in 2021, the NRS said.

Jack dropped out of the top three names for boys for the first time since 1996, falling to fourth place.

Isla returns to the top slot for the first time since 2020, overtaking Olivia, the most popular name for girls in recent years. Freya is still the third most popular girls’ name.

NRS Statistician Phillipa Haxton said: “There are more names in use today than there were in previous generations.

“The number of different names for boys reached a new all-time high in 2023, as did the number of unique names given to only one child in the year.

“The same pattern was observed for girls’ names, and the variety of names given to girls is still greater than for boys.”