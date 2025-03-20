Baby names: Here's what Fife parents have chosen for their little ones born in 2024

The most popular baby names chosen by parents across the Kingdom in 2024 have been revealed.

Archie and Isla are top of the charts in Fife according to the latest figures revealed by the National Records of Scotland.

Twenty-two boys were called Archie last year as the name took the top spot from 2023’s most popular, Brodie.

Harris was second, chosen by 21 sets of parents. This was followed by Luca, Finlay and Noah.

Alexander, Leo, Mason and Oliver were next with 16 tots given these names, while Albie, Jack and Rory each had 15 babies given the name.

For the girls, Isla topped the charts with 24 little ones given the name in 2024.

Olivia – the top name in Fife for girls in 2023 – came second with 22.

This was followed by Millie, Freya, Sophia, Emily, Evie, Rosie, Lily and Maeve.

But Fife parents had different choices to others across the country.

Across Scotland the most popular boys names were Noah, Muhammad, Rory, Theo, Leo, Luca, Jack, Oliver, Harris and Archie.

While for the girls it was Olivia, Isla, Freya, Lily, Millie, Sophia, Emily, Amelia, Ella and Charlotte.

2024 marks 50 years since current records began in 1974, so NRS has also released Scotland’s top names across the past five decades.

David is the most popular boys’ name over the past half century, with more than 40,000 babies given the name, and Emma tops the charts for girls, with more than 24,000 babies given the name over the last 50 years.

The body said the figures show how names have changed over the years.

Alison Byrne, NRS chief executive, said: “I’d like to extend a warm welcome to all the new babies on behalf of NRS.

“Noah and Olivia are the comeback kids, returning to the top of the charts.

“We had a record number of different boys’ names used in registrations in 2024.

“It’s fascinating to look at the data for the past five decades and see the growing range of names in use.

“It is much easier now for a name to rise in the charts compared with previous generations.

“In 1974, more than 1700 baby boys were called David, but 50 years on, Noah topped the chart with only 366.”

Some of the more unusual boys’ names registered in 2024 include Delight, Nox, Adonis and Cash. Peach, Ceilidh, Indy and Dove are among the more unusual girls names.