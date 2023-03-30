The Kingdom has followed the Scottish trend for Noah as the top name for newly born boys - but opted for Emily for girls. The country;’s top girls’ name was Olivia.

The details were revealed in new figures published by the National Records of Scotland.

Jack had spent 14 consecutive years at number one, but the biblical boat builder’s moniker has sailed into the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022. In Fife, 29 boys were named Noah - well ahead of Jack in second with 22, and Theo on 20 in third.

The top names were revealed this week

Other popular names for Fife boys included Harris, Oliver, Leo, Alexander, Charlie, and Luca and Tommy.

For girls, Scotland’s most popular name was Olivia for the second year in a row - it has been a long-term favourite holding the top spot in six of the previous seven years.

But in Fife, parents preferred Emily with 26 tots given that name, pushing Olivia into sixth place on 20. Freya was the runner up on 23.

Other names in the Kingdom’s top ten included Millie, Isla, Harper, Ava, Charlotte, Rosie, Ruby, Lily, Grace and Sophie.

Daniel Burns, NRS statistician, said: “We are happy to welcome all the new babies of 2022.

“A relative flood of Noahs in the last four years has saw the name leap from eighth to first in Scotland.

“There are now so many more names in use, as parents aim for something more unusual, that it takes far fewer babies to share a name for it to be high up in the charts.

“Back in the 70s when David was the most popular name there were upwards of 1700 babies a year with the top boys name. Since then fertility has declined, meaning there are fewer births, but with more names in use Noah can claim the top spot with 373 baby boys given the name in 2022.”

Popular culture also has an impact on the names chosen for babies.

Daniel explained: “Luca has climbed 20 places to fifth place for boys, moving into the top 10 for the first time; possibly given a boost by Luca Bish appearing on Love Island.

“The name Maeve has been used in a couple of different TV shows and has grown in popularity over the past few years. Names seen on Love Island, such as Luca, Millie, Arabella and Kai have all increased since appearing on screen. Other names apparently influenced by celebrities include Lando, Tilly, Matilda and Dua.”