Baby of the Week - Alfie Macleod

Alfie William Macleod was born at Victoria Hospital on April 22, 2019, at 11.04pm, weighing 7lbs 11oz

The parents . .

Louise Kay and Gavin Macleod.

The Pregnancy ...

Alfie arrived five days early, however, it was a very long labour, but it finally ended with an emergency c section.

What kind of baby is he ...

Alfie is a happy little boy who has all the fire of a red head and also, he looks the double of his daddy.

How did you choose the name ...

The couple came up with quite a few names but in the end decided to wait to see what he looked like. As soon as they saw him they decided on Alfie.

The very proud grandparents ...

The grandparents are over the moon.

Any thanks you’d like to give ...

Louise and Gavin would like to thank all the staff in the maternity ward and baby unit for looking after Alfie and Louise. They could not have asked for better care.