Baby of the Week - Ayva Bruce.

Meet our Baby of the Week Ayva Grace Bruce.

She was born on March 27 at Victoria Hospital Kirkcaldy weighing 10lbs 3oz.

The parents...

Kim McLachlan and Cameron Bruce

The pregnancy...

Kim had a good pregnancy througout with Ayva being born eight days late.

The name...

Kim and Cameron had the name Ryann from the start as it went well with their other son’s name Roman but they both swayed towards Ayva towards the end. Her middle name comes from the popular Wolfetones song ‘Grace’.

How is she as a baby...

Ayva is a good sleeper and only wakes once in the night. She is very alert during the day and loves a cuddle.

The very proud grandparents...

Ayva’s grandparents are Elaine and Alec McLachlan, Elizabeth and Lindsay Bruce and great grandpa Jack.

Any thanks you’d like to give...

Kim and Cameron would like to thank the hospital staff and Canmore midwifery team.