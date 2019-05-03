Meet our Baby of the Week Luca Mackie.

Luca Jack McLean Mackie was born on New Year’s Day, 2019, at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, weighing 6lbs 15oz.

The parents...

Katelyn Flockhart and William Mackie

The pregnancy...

Luca was born just under three weeks early but Katelyn’s pregnancy went perfectly.

The name...

Katelyn and William chose the name Luca as it is unique and is not heard very often.

How is he as a baby...

Luca loves to get his picture taken and he will always smile for them. He sleeps 11 hours a night straight through but always loves his naps throughout the day.

The very proud grandparents...

Luca’s proud great grandparent is Helen Young with grandparents Claire McPhee, Helen Welch, Emma Baxter, Anthony Flockhart and James Mackie.

Any thanks you’d like to give...

Katelyn and William would like to thank all of the midwife team at Victoria Hospital for all of its help.