Baby of the Week - Maya Russell.

Maya Alex Russell was born on January 5 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, weighing 8lbs 11oz.

The parents...

Laura Russell and Steven Alexander Russell

The pregnancy...

Laura had a great pregnancy apart from when Maya decided to give them a couple of scares by not moving.

The name...

Maya is the Greek god of fertility. After being told in 2017 that Laura and Steven would find it difficult to have children, Maya was a little miracle. Her middle name Alex is in memory of her uncle Alexander.

What kind of baby is she...

Maya is very content and is forever smiling. She sleeps right through the night.

The very proud grandparents...

Maya’s very proud grandparents are John and Margaret Cowie and Michael and Sandra Macdonald.

Any thanks you’d like to give...

Laura and Steven would like to thank staff at Queen Margaret Hospital and Victoria Hospital’s maternity ward.