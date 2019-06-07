Meet our Baby of the Week Nova Hopton.

Nova was born on March 12 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy at 11.13pm weighing 7lbs 7oz.

The parents...

Alex and Steven Hopton

The pregnancy...

Alex kept well throughout the whole pregnancy and Nova was born five days early following a quick labour of three hours and 50 minutes.

The name...

Alex and Steven chose the name Nova as it means star and she has been a little star so far.

What kind of baby is she...

Nova loves getting cuddles from all her family and friends and going for walks with her mum. She also loves waking up precisely at the moment her mum and dad’s dinner hits the table!

The very proud grandparents...

Nova’s very proud grandparents are Stewart and Laura McIntosh, Steve and Lola Hopton, Carol Jolicouer and Gigi.

Any thanks you’d like to give...

Alex and Steven would like to thank everybody at the maternity ward.