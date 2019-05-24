Baby of the Week - Tristan Hendry

The parents...

Tristan Hendry was born on February 5 at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, weighing 4lbs 11oz.

The parents...

Michelle Hendry and Gary Hollamby

The pregnancy...

Michelle had a very difficult pregnancy from the beginning. She had several gastric infections and was diagnosed with gestation diabetes.

The name...

Michelle and Gary picked about five names and spent a few days saying each one. They agreed they didn’t want something normal but also not something too outrageous.

How is he...

Tristan is a very laid back little man with a big appetite. He loves his cuddles.

The very proud grandparents...

Tristan’s very proud grandparents are Mary and Alex Crawford and Jan Hollamby and John Hackman.

Any thanks you’d like to give...

Michelle and Gary would like to thank all the neonatal staff.