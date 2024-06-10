Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Fife-born creator and star of a hit Netflix series has helped a male sexual abuse charity launch a new quarterly magazine.

Male sexual abuse charity, We Are Survivors, has launched its brand new quarterly magazine, Beyond The Silence, with the help of Baby Reindeer creator and star Richard Gadd, who was born in Wormit and attended Madras College.

Grahame Robertston, magazine editor, said there was a need to take a bold approach to getting people talking.

He said: "Whilst the newsletter format served us well, our organisational vision is for a society where NO male survivor is left behind and with such a bold vision, we need an equally bold way to get the UK talking."

Baby Reindeer creator and star Richard Gadd has helped launch the new quarterly magazine. (Pic: Netflix)

You can find out more at: https://www.wearesurvivors.org.uk/breakthesilence/

Richard has been a long-time ambassador of the organisation for the last decade and will be the magazine’s first cover star. Talking exclusively in the magazine, Richard talks about the positive effect Baby Reindeer has had and why he is such a proud supporter of We Are Survivors.

In the interview, Richard describes how talking about using his lived experience as a survivor has been cathartic and how that conversation with the charity's founder, Duncan Craig OBE, helped him see how vital the support for male survivors is from a first hand perspective.

