BAFTA winner among keynote speakers at Pixel Pioneer Fest for 150 Fife pupils

Almost 150 pupils from schools across Fife took part in an exciting day of gaming, creative technology workshops and talks from industry professionals in Kirkcaldy last week.

The students were part of the Pixel Pioneer Fest held at the Adam Smith Theatre. The event, aimed at young people aged 14-17 years, was a resounding success, with all the places snapped up by school pupils keen to discover more about the growing sector.

Students from ten schools including Kirkcaldy High, Waid Academy in north east Fife and Lochgelly High took part in a range of themed activities and workshops designed to expand their skills and test their creativity.

They also heard from leading industry professionals and academics about the extensive range of possibilities open to them for study and entry into careers in the field of gaming and creative technology and the wide scope of careers within the sector.

Youngsters at the Pixel Pioneer Fest (PIc: OnFife)

Organised by Codebase – the UK’s largest technology ecosystems hub, based in Stirling – Skills Development Scotland and Developing Young Workforce with OnFife, the day-long symposium aimed to help young people understand how they can seek out career opportunities in the creative, animation, gaming and tech industries.

Keynote speakers included Will Adams, co-founder and creative director of BAFTA award-winning WildChild Animation, who, along with Sueann Rochester, Co-Founder and CEO, are both originally from Fife.

Will talked about his own career pathway and how he had gone from growing up on a farm in Cleish to studying philosophy to running one of the most successful animation studios in the UK.

The young people also had the opportunity to access information stands run by Fife Council, St Andrews University, Fife College, design agency Seymourpowell and Boom Radio, outlining the various courses and careers they offer and how they can help them get into the creative tech industry.

Keynote speakers on stage (Pic: OnFife)

A series of workshops demonstrated everything from programming robots to manoeuvre around a course to the latest in VR technology and how it can be used in business, as well as rotoscope, a basic animation technique and storyboards and how they work.

Sophia Low, an S5 pupil at Viewforth High School, said: “I’m not sure what career I want to follow yet, but this has certainly shown me that there are lots of different possibilities in the creative field which is what I am really interested in.”

Josh Olszok, from Lochgelly High School, said: “The speakers were really good and I learned a lot about the creative industries. It was really informative on how to get into the industry.”

Kayden Luke, from Beath High, added: “I really enjoyed the VR part of the day showing all the design and development of the products. I really like computing and I am looking into a career in animation.”

Almost 150 pupils from across Fife attended (Pic: OnFife)

James Gray, from Kirkcaldy High, said: “The talks were enjoyable and the workshops were really great.”

Dan Brown, Head of Creative Development with OnFife, said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for young people interested in working in the creative tech field to come along and find out more from experts who work in the sector, and about different pathways to jobs. It also demonstrated the amazing capabilities of the theatre’s design suite and hopefully the students were inspired to come back and use it for their own projects in the future.”