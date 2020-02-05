Bambi the alpaca visits Fife care homes

cResidents at care homes in Fife have been enjoying the company of a new visitor – Bambi the alpaca.

Bambi, one of the residents at Claireville Alpaca Farm, in Balcurvie, made his first visit to a care home last month, when he toured Lunardi Court Care Home in Cupar.

Last week, he visited Abbotsford care home in Methil, meeting the residents, and two care homes are already lined up to welcome Bambi in the future.

Speaking about the first visit, Claire Blyth, whose parents own the farm, said: “It was fantastic. The residents loved it.

“Bambi loved the visit and all the attention. He was running into the rooms. He’s just so excited to see people.

“The residents loved him. One of the residents followed him around the care home. It’s just something different for them.

“We’ve got a few more visits coming up. The more photos are going up on our Facebook page, the more invites we are getting.”

The farm already hosts walks, parties, for children and adults, and meet and greets , while the alpacas have also been taken to schools.

But Claire enjoys coming up with new ideas – and, in July, Bambi will be attending his first wedding, as part of what Claire calls ‘alpaca-ges’.

“We are doing everything,” she said. “It’s great for Bambi.”

While Bambi is the only alpaca going inside at the moment, two younger alpacas are also being trained up.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ClairevilleAlpacas.