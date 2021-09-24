Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Scott, 36, took his own life two years ago after a long-running struggle with his mental health.

The singer and song-writer's body was found at Port Edgar, near South Queensferry, on May 10 2018 after he was reported missing.

Scott Hutchison

The band has now announced plans to publish their complete lyrics, with handwritten excerpts by songwriter Scott, and never seen before illustrations.

Scott's brother and the band's drummer, Grant Hutchison, said he had been speaking about creating the book before taking his own life, and hopes it will fulfil his wishes.

He described seeing it come to life as 'bittersweet' but said it highlights his brother's talent for song-writing.

Entitled 'The Work', the book is due for release in the UK on November 17, before being released internationally next January.

Grant said: "Seeing this book come to life has been something of a bittersweet experience.

"Reading the lyrics without music really brings home the stark reality of what Scott was going through and at the same time highlights the talent of someone who I consider to be one of the best songwriters in the world.

"This would've been a different release had Scott been involved, but we all felt it was important that his lyrics be celebrated and given the spotlight they deserve.”

The Work's creative concept comes from renowned album designer Dave Thomas, who worked with Frightened Rabbit across their career.

After Scott's death the Hutchison family founded the charity Tiny Changes to educate young people on mental health.

