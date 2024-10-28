Banking hub in Fife town High Street to breathe new life into historic building

Formal plans have emerged to transform Fife Council’s former customer service centre in Burntisland into a face-to-face banking and cash hub.

London based shared banking services company, Cash Access UK, has applied for formal listed building consent to breathe new life into the landmark building at 104 High Street. The hub would occupy the ground floor of the building which has been vacant for several years.

The first floor, which is not part of the lease or application, is still occupied by the Burgh Council Chambers. There’s also a single storey building in the south wing which is currently closed off due to a collapsed roof and ceiling.

Earlier this year, LINK, the UK’s cash access and ATM network, recommended a hub for the town after the local community requested an ‘access to cash’ review. Early in September, Fife Council began consulting with local residents about plans to sign off on a 10-year lease to make it a reality.

The banking hub is planned for Burntisland's High Street (Pic: Submitted)

According to planning papers, Cash Access UK wants to strip out the partitions, doors and fixtures within the vacant ground floor property to create its own rooms, fixtures and building services. New, external signage is included within the plans.

Banking hubs are shared banking spaces, similar to a traditional bank branch, but available to everyone – no matter who you bank with. To date, Cash Access UK has opened 81 across the country.

While the move would breathe new life into part of the building, the south wing will remain mothballed due to a “collapsed ceiling and mould growth” and the poor condition of the roof. The condition report also said there is a “significant amount of backlog maintenance” which it recommend be dealt with to prevent further deterioration of the property - but, overall, it was described as being in “fair condition given its age, use and construction”.

Building surveyors provided a list of suggested works for Fife Council as the landlord. They estimated that it would cost nearly £100,000 for repairs, but found “no reason” from a building surveyor’s perspective, why lease negotiations should not proceed.

Fife Council will consider the application and make a decision in due course.