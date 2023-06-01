Willie Rennie, MSP for North East Fife, spoke out over the news that Barclays is to close its bank branch in St Andrews. The Market Street branch will shut its doors on September 8.

The bank said it will provide face-to-face banking services at a community location and will provide details in the coming weeks. The news comes hot on the heels that the Bank of Scotland is to close its branches in Cupar and Falkland in the coming months.

Mr Rennie described the Barclays’ closure as “another concerning development.”

Barclays is set to close its St Andrews branch

He said: “Taken together, the closures announced today will see a significant reduction in banking services across North East Fife, with fewer choices for people who still want to bank in person. Like Bank of Scotland, Barclays should think again and consider the long-term impact of this closure. This also makes increasingly clear the importance of establishing local banking hubs to ensure that remaining in-person services are maintained.”

A Barclays spokesperson said: “Our customers’ behaviour has changed significantly in recent years, with the majority now choosing online banking. This is reflected at the St Andrews branch and as we adapt, we are finding new ways to support customers by maintaining our community presence with options for customers who still require in-person support.”