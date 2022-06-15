Bargains galore in grand sale to raise funds for Maggie’s Fife

It is being held in K107’s new community space in the Mercat Shopping Centre on Saturday.

It is being run by Lorraine Brown, and will offer everything from handbags to books, and home goods, all new or pre-loved.

The event runs from 10:00 am, to 4:00pm.

Lorraine Brown is organising the grand sale

Lorraine said: “We have been waiting for the appropriate time to host our family grand sale and K107fm kindly offered their brand new community space .”

The fundraiser has been welcomed by Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre.

Alison Allan, centre head, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be supporting Lorraine with her grand sale.

“As a charity Maggie’s Fife relies on donations and fundraising efforts such as this allows us to continue to develop our unique, high quality programme of support, offering the best support possible to people with cancer as well as their family and friends.

“Everyone at Maggie’s sends the very best of luck and is hugely thankful to Lorraine for choosing to support us.”

Built in the grounds of the Victoria Hospital, Maggie’s Fife is a warm and welcoming place, with qualified professionals on hand to offer an evidence-based core programme of support that has been shown to improve physical and emotional wellbeing.

Maggie’s Fife relies on voluntary donations to support and grow its network of centres and to develop its unique, high quality programme of support.