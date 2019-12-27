Barnardo’s charity stock appeal

Barnardo’s Scotland shops in Fife have launched an urgent winter stock appeal to raise money for Scotland’s most vulnerable children.

Stores in the Kingdom are needing ladies’ tops, jackets, coats and good quality winter children’s clothes.

They would also be delighted to receive any good quality toys, in full working order and complete.

Deriel Watt, area business manager, said: “With preparations for Christmas well under way, this is the time of year many people need to make space for new toys and gifts, so we are asking them to keep Barnardo’s Scotland in mind and donate any of their good quality pre-loved toys, or clothes, to the charity’s shops. The donated items will help to raise funds for work carried out to support local children and their families who need a little bit of extra help.

“In the past, we have had a great response to our toy and clothes appeals so we are asking people to get involved again this year.”