Basking sharks off Fife coast: police appeal as people get too close to sharks

Basking sharks have been spotted off the Fife coast - prompting a warning to people to stay away from them.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:24 BST
Police Scotland said it had received reports of the animals in waters around the Kingdom who were then disturbed as people got too close.

Basking sharks are a protected species and the biggest fish in Scotland and the UK. They can be found in coastal waters between May and October – the Hebrides hosts the world's largest basking shark aggregation – but sightings in Fife are rare. They can grow over 10m - 33 feet - long and weigh up to several tonnes.

Police said they had received reports of vessels, paddle boarders and kayakers getting close to the sharks.

Basking sharks have been reported off the Fife coast, prompting a warning from police to people to stay away (Stock Pic: Scottish National Heritage)Basking sharks have been reported off the Fife coast, prompting a warning from police to people to stay away (Stock Pic: Scottish National Heritage)
Basking sharks have been reported off the Fife coast, prompting a warning from police to people to stay away (Stock Pic: Scottish National Heritage)
Detective Constable Ben Pacholek said: “These animals are wonderful to watch, but I would encourage people to remember they are a protected species, and it is an offence to deliberately or recklessly disturb them. If you are out on the water and lucky enough to see a basking shark near you or your vessel, avoid making changes in speed or direction, Please keep your distance and do not chase or attempt to feed or touch them.”

The force urged people to follow the Scottish Marine Wildlife watching code which spells out how to watch safely from a distance. It covers advice for everyone using the water, and urged them not to get too close or crowd around the animals, not to not cut off an animal or group of animals by moving across their path, or approaching them from behind.

