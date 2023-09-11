Basking sharks off Fife coast: police appeal as people get too close to sharks

Watch more videos on Shots!

Police Scotland said it had received reports of the animals in waters around the Kingdom who were then disturbed as people got too close.

Basking sharks are a protected species and the biggest fish in Scotland and the UK. They can be found in coastal waters between May and October – the Hebrides hosts the world's largest basking shark aggregation – but sightings in Fife are rare. They can grow over 10m - 33 feet - long and weigh up to several tonnes.

Police said they had received reports of vessels, paddle boarders and kayakers getting close to the sharks.

Basking sharks have been reported off the Fife coast, prompting a warning from police to people to stay away (Stock Pic: Scottish National Heritage)

Detective Constable Ben Pacholek said: “These animals are wonderful to watch, but I would encourage people to remember they are a protected species, and it is an offence to deliberately or recklessly disturb them. If you are out on the water and lucky enough to see a basking shark near you or your vessel, avoid making changes in speed or direction, Please keep your distance and do not chase or attempt to feed or touch them.”