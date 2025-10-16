A Fife baker is celebrating the golden jubilee of two of its stores.

Bayne’s The Family Bakers marked the 50th anniversary of its shops in Glenrothes and Kinross.

Since opening their doors in the 1970s, they have become cornerstones of daily life, providing fresh baking to generations of families and creating countless shared memories.

In Glenrothes, the shop has developed a reputation not only for its products but also its community spirit.

Staff at Bayne’s the Family bakers in Glenrothes (Pic: Sandy Young/scottishphotographer.com)

Customers often travel long distances to stock up on favourites such as Bayne’s famous snowballs, while others stop by daily for a chat. The team also plays an active role locally, donating leftover products to charities such as St Luke The Evangelist Church, which provides meals for the homeless.

Lynne Bell, shop manager, who has worked at Bayne’s for three years, said: “Celebrating 50 years is a fantastic achievement and a reflection of the special place Bayne’s holds in the community. For us, it’s about more than baking - it’s about the connections we build with customers every single day.”

In Kinross, shop manager Helen Philp, has been with the company for 13 years.

She said: “Kinross is such a close-knit community, and the shop has always been more than just a bakery. We’ve celebrated birthdays, supported local charities, and built friendships with our regulars. After 50 years, Bayne’s is still part of everyday life here.”

Staff at Baynes in Kinross (Pic: Sandy Young/scottishphotographer.com)

Helen, who worked her way up from part-time sales assistant to manager, added: “The best part of my job is the people. From tradesmen and local business owners to regulars popping in for their rolls, no two days are the same. The shop really is a social hub.”

Reflecting on the anniversaries, John Bayne, joint managing director, said: "For Kinross and Glenrothes to have served their communities for half a century each is something we’re incredibly proud of. These shops reflect what Bayne’s is all about - fresh baking, friendly service, and strong community connections. We’re deeply grateful to the loyal customers and colleagues who have made these milestones possible.”

Founded in Lochore, Fife, in 1954, Bayne’s has grown from a small family bakery into a major Scottish brand with more than 70 shops nationwide.