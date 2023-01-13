The Radio4 programme is at St Fillan's Church, Aberdour on Friday, February 10.

The show forms part of the church’s 900th anniversary celebrations - it is probably the oldest church in use today in Scotland.

Due to the size of the venue, tickets will be limited for audience members, and the show starts at 7:15pm. Panellists, which feature a host of MPS from across the political spectrum, have yet to be announced.

The BBC show is coming to this Fife church

Any Questions is hosted by BBC political correspondent, Alex Forsyth.She is only the sixth permanent presenter of the show which dates back to 1948.

Alex has made regular appearances on BBC Two's Politics Live, Radio 4's The Westminster Hour, The World Tonight and the Brexitcast and Newscast podcasts.

