BBC Debate Night: how to join the audience as debate show comes to Fife

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 14th Oct 2025, 13:36 BST
BBC’s Debate Night is coming to Fife next week - and is inviting locals to be part of the audience.

The programme is filming in Glenrothes on October 22 and will feature a panel of decision-makers and public figures who will take your questions on topical issues.

The programme wants people from all walks of life - from parents, carers and student to anyone who is self-employed, unemployed or just starting out in the workplace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The programme – hosted by Stephen Jardine – broadcasts every Wednesday at 9pm on BBC Scotland and straight after the 10 o’clock news on BBC One Scotland at 10:40pm.

To apply to be part of the audience please visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight - and if you would like to attend with somebody, please ask them to apply too.

Related topics:FifeGlenrothesBBC Scotland
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice