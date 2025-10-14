BBC Debate Night: how to join the audience as debate show comes to Fife
The programme is filming in Glenrothes on October 22 and will feature a panel of decision-makers and public figures who will take your questions on topical issues.
The programme wants people from all walks of life - from parents, carers and student to anyone who is self-employed, unemployed or just starting out in the workplace.
The programme – hosted by Stephen Jardine – broadcasts every Wednesday at 9pm on BBC Scotland and straight after the 10 o’clock news on BBC One Scotland at 10:40pm.
To apply to be part of the audience please visit www.bbc.co.uk/debatenight - and if you would like to attend with somebody, please ask them to apply too.