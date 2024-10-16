BBC Debate Night – who is on the panel in Kirkcaldy
The show, hosted by Stephen Jardine, is filming in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday, October 16, from 6:30pm. Debate Night is the only television programme of its kind in Scotland. It gives you the opportunity to put your questions to the country’s decision-makers and public figures.
Ahead of recording, the BBC confirmed its panel members.,
Taking questions from the audience will be Michelle Thomson MSP from the SNP, Sandesh Gulhane MSP from the Scottish Conservatives, Daniel Johnson MSP from Scottish Labour, Neale Hanvey from the Alba Party – the Lang Toun’s former MP – and criminologist David Wilson. Hosted by Stephen Jardine.
The programme is broadcast on the BBC Scotland channel from 10:30pm and repeated on BBC One Scotland at 23:25pm.
