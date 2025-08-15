BBC One Show in Kirkcaldy as town bids for green award

A film crew from BBC’s The One Show is in Kirkcaldy today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crew frm the prime time television show is following the judges from Britain In Bloom as they judge the finalists in this year’s competition.

Growing Kirkcaldy is one of three Scottish groups which have made it to the Royal Horticultural Society’s UK-wide final. It is shortlisted in the ‘town centres’ and city category. Kirkcaldy is joined in the final by Aberdeen Communities Together and Let’s Get Grangemouth Clean Glitter Team in a 45-strong line-up bidding to land the titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judges were welcomed to the war memorial gardens before embarking on a tour down Kirk Wynd, and along the High Street to the red heart on the Esplanade, and then on to Volunteers Green.

The One Show filming at Kirkcaldy War Memorial Gardens (Pic: Fife Free Press)

They will be shown the work which has gone into creating floral displays as well as tackling some of the eyesore buildings with the support of the Kirkcaldy Lottery, Corra Foundation and Adam Smith Global Foundation.

New artwork has been added to Kirk Wynd by Rachel Devine, with Barty’s donating eco-friendly, weatherproof Frenchic chalk pain, while the frontage of the former Clydesdale Bank has been painted, and artwork added to the windows of the former Kirkcaldy Indoor Market. New logos celebrating the Lang Toun designed by Susan McGill have been added to planter boxes next to the red heart.

The judges’ visit marks the culmination of several m months of work by members of Growing Kirkcaldy which has led the town’s competition submission.

The winners will be announced in October