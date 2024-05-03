Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“Life on the Bay” returns to BBC Scotland on Wednesday May 8 at 8:00pm. The documentary follows staff and holidaymakers at the Kinghorn caravan park, and has moved from its Sunday broadcast slot into midweek after the first two series were hits with viewers. The new series will feature eight episodes and feature footage from the park shot by Red Sky Productions up until last autumn.

“We are delighted that the third series is about to start,” said Steven Wallace, one of the directors of the park, and who, thanks to the first two series, has very much become the face of “Life in the Bay”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Rather than kicking off in January, as the first two series have done, we were told By Red Sky that it was more likely to be transmission in May, as they had filmed as late as October last year, capturing our very first homegrown talent show that we ran, an extremely popular event indeed.

The popular documentary Life On The DY returns for a third series (Pic: Submitted)

“It’s brilliant that they were actually able to include that, and very exciting for those who performed in it to know that they were going to feature on TV.”

Mr Wallace staff were eagerly awaiting the opening episode.

“We hope everybody very much enjoys it once again - our ‘Sunshine Coast’ always seem to live up to its billing, with us receiving so many enquiries and comments about how fabulous it always looks. We know how lucky we are to be based here!”

The series comes as Pettycur Bay Holiday Park is due to celebrate 40 years of operation in July 2024. Added Mr Wallace: “The whole community here at Pettycur is really excited about it, and if there is one thing that ‘Life on the Bay’ shows it’s that we have the most incredible community behind us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kinghorn Pettycur Bay Holiday Park owners, Steven Wallace (centre) with Tommy, his uncle, on the left, and dad, Alan, on the right (Pic: Supplied)