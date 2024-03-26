BBC series Scotland's Greatest Escape stops off in Fife in search of the ultimate foodie getaway experience
Holiday getaways specialising in a foodie experience are on the judges’ menu in this week’s episode of the series, which airs on BBC Scotland at 8pm on Wednesday, March 27.
And judges Fiona Campbell and Dr Masood Khodadadi stopped off at one location in the north of the Kingdom to see what was on offer.
Their first foodie escape in the episode is down on the farm at Lindores.
Overlooking the Tay Valley, the 500 acre working farm grows barley for the local distillery and boasts a range of accommodation – there’s even somewhere for horses to stay.
A true field-to-fork experience, the judges tuck into a delicious dinner at The Hide, Lindores unique catering hut, while Grado gets behind the wheel of a tractor, bringing in the bales.
Other getaways included in the episode are Ballintaggart Farm near Grandtully in Perthshire and Borodale House on the Hebridean Isle of Raasay.
After three tempting getaways, the judges must decide which will represent the ‘Foodie’ category in the grand final.
Judge Fiona says it’s a tricky category. She said: “Not only do they have to excel in terms of the accommodation but they’ve also got to absolutely blow it out of the water in terms of food and drink.”
Narrated by Dawn Steele, Scotland’s Greatest Escape is a Red Sky Production for BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer.