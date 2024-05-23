Beach bootcamp, yoga, pool fun and come-and-try sports to help celebrate re-opening of the Leven Rail Link

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A series of activities to mark the much anticipated opening of the Leven rail link are planned at the town’s sports centre.

With ScotRail set to start running services on the new line on Sunday, June 2, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is inviting the local community to join in the festivities and enjoy a programme of events at Levenmouth Swimming Pool on both that day and Monday, June 3.

An energising beach bootcamp kicks off the events, running from 9am to 10am, and offering a high energy workout against the backdrop of Leven’s coastline.

A soothing beach yoga session is then planned from 10am to 11am, giving people a chance to relax while enjoying the calming sounds of the sea. Both sessions are free and open to all fitness abilities.

Events are taking place at the Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre to celebrate the reopening of the rail link. (Pic: FifeToday)

The whole family are invited to make a splash at the pool inflatable session from 10am to 4pm for a day of aquatic fun and laughter. It’s free with a train ticket.

The following day, Monday, June 3, sees the adventure continue with a flumes and waves session from 10am to 3pm, which is free with a train ticket.

Juniors are also invited to explore new sports through come and try sessions at the sports centre. From 11.30am to 1pm, juniors can try pickleball or badminton. These sessions are free.

Grant Stevenson, area leisure manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “We are excited to celebrate this significant milestone. The opening of the rail link allows us to enhance access to our venue and connect with more members of the local community, raising further awareness of the importance of physical activity, health and wellbeing.”

Emma Walker, CEO at the trust, added: “The reopening of the Levenmouth rail link is a transformative development for our community.

"By improving access to our centre, we hope to see more people taking advantage of the excellent facilities and programmes we offer, bringing people together and encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for residents to reduce their carbon footprint and use green transport options to engage in health and wellness activities. We are excited to see the positive impact this will have on local engagement and participation.”