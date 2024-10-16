Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Coastal Path is set to be at the heart of Beach of Dreams - a UK-wide coastal arts festival which takes place next year.

The hugely popular 117-mile trail will feature a 12-day programme of walking and creative events, and unveil a tidal sculpture created by artist Julie Brooks.

Beach Of Dreams runs from May 1 to June 1, and promises to transform the UK’s coastal landscapes across the UK into vibrant canvases of artistic expression. It aims to celebrate the beauty and diversity of our coastlines while fostering a profound connection between art, community, and the natural environment.

Ali Pretty, artistic director, said: “We are overjoyed to share the news of these incredible artist commissions made in collaboration with coastal communities across the UK. Beach of Dreams is about exchanging ideas, making space for dialogue, collaboration and community. We invite you to engage with these commissions, walk together, share stories, imagine possible futures and work collectively towards positive change.”

Julie Brook’s tidal sculpture will be created from locally sourced materials, inspired by walks along the Fife coastline and talks with residents and artists. She will also lead workshops with local schools and community groups.

Brook makes large scale sculptural work outside using different materials using photography and film as part of the process of working. She studied at the Ruskin School of Drawing and Fine Art, Oxford, since 1989 she has been living and working in remote landscapes in Scotland; Hoy, Orkney ; the west coast of Jura, on the uninhabited island of Mingulay and Outer Hebrides. Recently she has been working in different parts of the desert in Central and South West Libya travelling with Tuareg guides.